Iran unveils online power plant monitoring system

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian unveiled the first phase of a system for online monitoring of the country’s power plants, portal of the ministry (Paven) reported on Sunday.

As reported, designing and implementation of the system which is aimed for assessing, maintenance and repairing the country’s power plants, has been carried out completely by Iranian experts and is the most effective online system for monitoring power plants’ status and troubleshooting.

Offering online reports on the state of the power plants, building a network of specialists, providing all types of power plant services as well as reducing operating, maintenance and repair costs through continuous monitoring of the units and predicting failures and providing solutions for the problems are among the features of this system.

Also, the system is going to provide information-related services to knowledge-based companies and business intelligence services within the Ministry of Energy.

Other functions of the system include providing reports on the status of power plants and units to the management teams and providing economic and managerial analysis for decision making and building a network of experts, as well as providing additional services needed to operate the power plants.

According to Iran’s Energy Ministry, currently, a total of 478 thermal power plants are operating throughout Iran.

The nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants currently stands at nearly 85,000 megawatts [84.795 gigawatts (GW)].

According to a report by Tasnim news agency, the country’s power generation capacity is set to reach 85,695 MW by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2020).

EF/MA

