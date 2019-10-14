“Japanese Disappearances” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – French writer Eric Faye’s novel “Japanese Disappearances” (“Eclipses Japonaises”) has recently been published in Persian by Ofoq Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mahmud Gudarzi, the 2016 book is based on a true story of the abductions of Japanese citizens from Japan by agents of the North Korean government, which took place during a period of six years from 1977 to 1983.

The book tells the story of a 13-year-old girl Naoko Tanabe and a 20-year-old girl Setsuko Okada who are kidnapped by North Koreans in 1977.

They are assumed to have drowned or run away from home while they are forced to change their names, kept under control and isolated from other people with no hope of leaving.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Japanese Disappearances” by French writer Eric Faye.

