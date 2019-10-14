Persian publisher to review Walter Dean Myers’ “Monster”

TEHRAN – The Iranian publisher Peydayesh plans to hold a session on Wednesday to review American author Walter Dean Myers’ young adult novel “Monster”.

The book was originally published by HarperCollins in 1999. A Persian translation of the book by Sheida Ranjbar appeared in Iranian bookstores in 2006.

Ranjbar has made some revisions to the book in the new edition, which has recently been released by Peydayesh.

“Monster” begins with 16-year-old Steve Harmon writing in his diary awaiting his trial for murder. Musing on his short time in prison so far, he decides to record this upcoming experience in the form of a movie screenplay. Kathy O’Brien, Steve’s lawyer, informs him on what will happen during the trial.

The novel was nominated for the 1122 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, won the Michael L. Printz Award in 2000 and was named a Coretta Scott King Award Honor the same year.

“I judge this book to be remarkable because of its precise language, beautiful prose and elegant style of narration,” Ranjbar said after her Persian translation of “Monster” was published for the first time in 2006.

“Monster” was adapted for a film of the same name directed by Anthony Mandler. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018.

Photo: A combination photo shows American author Walter Dean Myers and the front cover of the Persian version of his novel “Monster”.

