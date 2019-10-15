IIDCYA to display bestsellers at Frankfurt Book Fair 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will be displaying about 100 new and bestselling books at the Frankfurt Book Fair, which opens today.

Some IIDCYA catalogs containing information about the institute’s latest offerings and copyright regulations will be available at the institute’s pavilion during the world’s largest trade fair for books in the German city, IIDCYA announced in a press release published on Tuesday.

The IIDCAY also plans to hold meetings with the representatives of publishers from other countries taking part in the fair.

In addition, the Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) will be representing the country at the Frankfurt Book Fair, and hold talks with a number of foreign cultural officials during the fair.

The meetings have been arranged to help expand cultural relations with other countries.

About 20 Iranian publishers, two literary agencies and six cultural associations will attend the event, which will be held from October 16 to 20.

The Union of Tehran Publishers and Booksellers, the Iranian Association of Academic Publishers, the Association of Women Publishers, Iran’s Association of Sacred Defense Publishers, and the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth are among the participating associations.

Photo: Picture of a catalog containing information about Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults and its latest offerings, which will be offered at the 2019 Frankfurt Book Fair.



