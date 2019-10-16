Linking universities to industrial sectors is essential: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Rouhani said on Wednesday that it is essential to link universities with manufacturing and industrial centers.

"In this regard, good steps have been taken and such actions should be accelerated,” Rouhani said in a speech at the University of Tehran as Iran marked the beginning of academic year.

Rouhani went on to say that university must become skill-based.

He also suggested that “we don’t favor quantity at the expense of quality” at the academic centers.



“Science is the basis for skill, advancement and development, and students have to learn skills and the future needs of the society alongside science,” Rouhani said, according to the president.ir.

The president added, "It was said in the past that science was doubling after several years, today we have to say that different sciences are doubling after a few days, and the opportunity may be reduced again in the future".

The president also said Iranians should get prepared for the coming elections.

“The future of our country is determined and approved by the elections and with all the shortcomings and deficiencies, the best way to defeat extremism and reform the society and meritocracy is the ballot box”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said some inside the country put emphasis on constructive interaction in settling disputes while others prefer confrontation with the foes.

“Some people believe that problems can only be resolved by displaying power and destroying the enemy, while others believe that many problems can be resolved through dialogue,” he pointed out.

PA/PA