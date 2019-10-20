“African Violet”, “Dressage” to go on screen in Cannes
TEHRAN – “African Violet” and “Dressage” will be screened at Espace Miramar, a major performing arts theater in Cannes, France on October 24.
The screening session will take place in a program named “Zoom Sur Le Cinema Iranien” (Focus on Iranian Cinema), the Espace Miramar has announced.
“African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haghighi is about a woman who chooses to look after her former husband who is suffering from an illness.
“Dressage” by Puya Badkubeh is about Golsa and her friends who rob a corner shop. But while evaluating the booty, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage.
Nasrin Mirshab of Dreamlab, the France-based international distributor of the two films, is expected to attend the screenings of the movies.
Photo: Fatemeh Motamed-Arya acts in a scene from “African Violets” by Mona Zandi-Haqiqi.
