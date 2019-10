Musician Mohammad Sarir speaks during the funeral of the legendary composer Hossein Dehlavi in the courtyard of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on October 20, 2019.

Dehlavi died of Alzheimer’s disease on last Tuesday at the age of 92.

He made strenuous efforts during his professional career, which spanned over 70 years, to adapt melodies in Iranian music for orchestral performances. (IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani)