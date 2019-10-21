IUMS launches health startup acceleration center

TEHRAN – Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS) has established an acceleration center, named Healthinno, aimed at supporting startups active in the digital health sector, according to the IUMS public relations department.

Healthinno is the first health startup accelerator affiliated to a university of medical sciences.

The center was officially inaugurated on October 14 with Ahmed Al-Mandhari, World Health Organization Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean, and Reza Malekzadeh, the deputy health minister, in attendance.

Seyed Abbas Motevalian, vice-chancellor of IUMS, said that the Healthinno accelerator is currently supporting 12 startups which will soon reach up to 40.

Groups with creative ideas in digital health receive help and support to commercialize their business, he added.

Regarding the support and facilities offered by the accelerator to the startups, he noted that seed investment, shared workspace, conference room, mentorship, training workshops and specialized lectures with the presence of leading professors and specialists are among the supports provided.

