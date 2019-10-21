Iranian cinematographers receive nominations at Poland Camerimage 

TEHRAN – Iranian cinematographers Mohammad Haddadi and Aiin Irani have been nominated for awards at the 27th Camerimage International Film Festival, the greatest and most widely recognized event dedicated to the art of cinematography that is organized in Torun, Poland.

Haddadi received the nomination for his collaboration in “A House for You” directed by Mehdi Bakhshi-Moqaddam. It will be screened in “Image of the World and World in Images”, a section dedicated to documentary features.

This section aims to recognize the art of documentary filmmaking as a creative interpretation of reality.

The documentary is about Davud, a 30-year-old man who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and his dream is to build a house for his beloved wife.

Irani was nominated for his cooperation in “17 Hours” directed by Pedram Nuri. It is an entry to the Student Etudes Competition. The short film depicts the last moments of a ten-year-old girl named Julia, who has been trapped under debris from an earthquake in Italy for 17 hours.

The Student Etudes Competition supports the development of novice filmmakers and provides a unique opportunity to showcase the cinematic achievements of students from various parts of the world.

The Camerimage festival will be held from November 9 to 16.

Photo: A scene from “A House for You” by director Mehdi Bakhshi-Moqaddam.

