PMO offers strategies for boosting non-oil exports

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has outlined four major strategies followed by his organization for supporting non-oil exports, IRIB reported on Monday.

According to Mohammad Rastad, upgrading the capacity of the country’s ports in north and south, providing the necessary infrastructure and equipment for non-oil exports, increasing the efficiency of export operations, and providing appropriate discounts for export products to make them competitive in global markets are PMO’s four major strategies for encouraging non-oil exports.

Speaking on the occasion of national exports day in Tehran, the official noted, “Since more than 90 percent of the country’s imports and exports take place through sea routes, therefore, the country's commercial ports are of great importance for the country’s foreign trade and especially its non-oil exports.”

“Currently, a major part of the capacity of the country's commercial ports is allocated to non-oil exports, so that since last [Iranian calendar] year (started in March 2018) the total weight of the commodities exported through the country’s ports has been twice the weight of imports,” Rastad said.

According to the official, PMO has introduced special incentives for non-oil exporters, including granting of a 25-percent discount on the freight fare and duties of cargo ships, in order to increase the competitiveness of the country's export products.

He further mentioned the private sector’s investments in the country’s ports, saying "Fortunately, this year we have witnessed a great boost in terms of domestic investment in our ports, so that we have attracted over 50 trillion rials (nearly $1.2 billion) of investment in this sector with an especial focus on non-oil exports.”

EF/MA