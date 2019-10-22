Agriculture minister attends TCCIMA board of representatives’ meeting

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) held the seventh meeting of its broad of representatives at the place of the chamber on Tuesday, TCCIMA website published.

During the meeting, which was participated by Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, the representatives mentioned the barriers and obstacles that the private sector is facing for production and export of the agricultural products and also in terms of the processing industries related to these products.

They also expressed their concerns about the predictions made by the international economic institutions about high inflation and economic recession in Iran and also the low rank of the country in competitiveness.

Hojjati for his part referred to some statistics about increase in production and investment in the agriculture sector and also in water management throughout the country.

He also expressed his disagreement about some export bans and said, “We are dissatisfied with some bans.”

Addressing the same meeting, TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari mentioned inflation, low value of national currency, government’s high expenditures, banks’ limited ability for granting facilities, unemployment and poverty as the major challenges that the national economy is predicting.

