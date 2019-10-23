Gavkhuni wetland comes back to life

Migratory birds have returned to Gavkhuni wetland once again as heavy rainfall has revived the long-dried wetland.

Covering more than 47,000 hectares, the wetland is located in the central province of Isfahan.

It is the 19th wetland in Iran designated as a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands which came into force in 1975. It recognizes the fundamental ecological functions of wetlands and their economic, cultural, scientific, and recreational value.