Iran-Bangladesh direct flight to be launched soon: envoy

TEHRAN – Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Tehran Gousal Azam Sarker has said a direct flight line will be launched between the two countries in the near future.

Speaking at a meeting with deputy governor of the central province of Isfahan, Sarker said the decision is aimed to boost bilateral relations in different fields, including economy, Tasnim reported.

He said Bangladeshi leaders and top authorities have special respect for Iran’s officials and its great people.

Iran and Bangladesh are two Muslim countries that share many similarities which can help enhance political, cultural and economic relations, he added.

The Bangladeshi envoy further said the direct flight line will be launched so that producers and entrepreneurs can establish better ties with each other.

In recent years, Iran and Bangladesh have ramped up efforts to promote bilateral relations in various political and economic areas.

In April, Iran's Industry and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said Iran and Bangladesh can reach an annual trade target of $1 billion given their potentials and capacities.

Rahmani made the remarks in an address to a ceremony in Tehran on April 16 marking the 49th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

MH/PA