Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award slated for November

TEHRAN – The 4th Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award ceremony will be held on November 2 with the goal of supporting top international urban management projects as well as sharing relevant experiences.

During the event, all the top urban management projects implemented in cities, regions and local communities worldwide will be announced and the best will be certificated while receiving prizes from the mayor of Tehran as the president of the award.

The Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award aims to recognize the importance of local government and urban management in promoting the socio-economic environments, the sustainability of cities and regions, and improving the livability of the citizens.

The event takes place concurrent with World Cities Day observed on October 31.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated the 31st of October as World Cities Day, by its resolution 68/239.

World Cities Day also aims to promote the international community’s interest in global urbanization, push forward cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities and addressing challenges of urbanization, and contributing to sustainable urban development around the world.

This year, the United Nations has selected the theme “Changing the world: innovations and better life for future generations” to discuss how urbanization can be used to achieve sustainable development.

The third edition of the Award was held in 2016, after three years the fourth edition of the event will be held focusing on "smart city" and "urban resilience".

This year's award will also discuss issues of sustainable urban development, citizens’ participation, cultural and social development of the city, architecture, urban planning, urban cultural heritage and regeneration, smart and creative human-centered city, resource allocation, investment, entrepreneurship, employment and the city's economy, infrastructure development, public transport and utilities.

Approximately 100 Iranian cities and more than 40 cities from around the world attend each edition of the event.

