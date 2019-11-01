Actor Ebrahim Abadi dies at 85

TEHRAN – Veteran stage and screen actor Ebrahim Abadi died at a Tehran hospital on Thursday after going into a coma two weeks ago following a lung biopsy. He was 85, the Persian media announced.

Abadi was born in Tabriz. He studied acting in an art school in Tehran and then continued his education in stage directing at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, in the former country of Yugoslavia in 1961.

Abadi played roles in several popular TV series, including “Mokhtarnameh” by Davud Mirbaqeri, “Pavarchin” by Mehran Modiri and “The Tenth Night” by Hassan Fat’hi.

He also collaborated in a number of movies by prominent Iranian directors as a supporting actor, including “Smell of Camphor, Fragrance of Jasmine” by Bahman Farmanara , “Passing through the Dust” by Puran Derakhshandeh, “Apartment Number 13” by Yadollah Samadi, “Mummy 3” by Mohammadreza Honarmand and “A Sweet Jam” by Marzieh Borumand.

Photo: Veteran Iranian actor Ebrahim Abadi in an undated photo.

