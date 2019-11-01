Ali Baqeri finishes second at Weather Photographer of the Year contest

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Ali Baqeri finished as Runner-Up 17 and under at the Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year 2019 in England.

He took the place for his photo “Motorcycle Caught in the Snow” that depicts a man who is pushing a motorcycle on a snowy winter day in Iran, the organizers have announced.

Hugo Begg took first place in the under 17s category for his photo “Spectacular Lightning Show over Trial Bay” taken near South West Rock, Australia.

Gareth Mon Jones from England was selected as the Weather Photographer of the Year for “Above My Expectations”. The photo was taken at dawn in Snowdonia, in Wales.

Elena Salvai was picked as first runner-up for the photo “The Power of Lightning”, which depicts a very large and impressive bolt striking the sea facing the picturesque village of Riomaggiore in the Cinque Terre UNESCO heritage site in Liguria, Italy.

Brian Bayliss was selected as 2nd runner-up for “Snow Rollers in Wiltshire”.

Mohammad Moheimani from Iran was shortlisted for the Weather Photographer of the Year for his aerial photo “Flood”.

“Floods in Gorgan, northern Iran, occurred during New Year’s Eve and New Year, closing many roads and flooding farms and roads. I took this photo by drone,” Moheimani said.

Photo: “Motorcycle Caught in the Snow” by Ali Baqeri finished as Runner-Up 17 and under at the Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year 2019.

RM/MMS/YAW