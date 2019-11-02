Deputy minister urges passive defense readiness to counter possible incident  

TEHRAN – The Iranian deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement forces on Saturday urged the entire relevant bodies of the Passive Defense Organization to be prepared to counter any possible incident nationwide.

Attending the nationwide meeting of the provinces’ passive defense committees, Hossein Zolfaqari said, “This issue (passive defense) is neither a theoretical matter nor a maneuver, but it is a strategy under which we must really get ready to counter any conditions.”

Zolfaqari, who serves as head of the Interior Ministry’s passive defense committee, went on to say that “we must pay serious attention to passive defense to continue rendering services to needy people and to handle the society’s affairs in any condition.”

Last week, the commander of the Passive Defense Organization said that no serious military threat against Iran existed at the moment.

“As the leader of the (Islamic) Revolution said, ‘the option of war is the final threat which has been thwarted by Iran’s defense power’,” said Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali during a press conference.

Jalali said, “A new wave of threats in non-military fields has been launched by the United States, first of which is the economic war.”

“The first mission of the Passive Defense Organization is to watch out for threats, identify them and issue warnings in different fields.”

“The second mission of the organization is to decrease the vulnerability of the country’s infrastructure against national threats,” he remarked.

The commander went on to say, “The Islamic Republic is carrying out measures to strengthen its infrastructure against any type of threats.”



MJ/PA