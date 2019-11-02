Sanctions are blatant violation of international law, Iran says at SCO meeting

TEHRAN - Es’haq Jahangiri, the first vice-president, said on Saturday that the U.S. bullying and “unjust” sanctions against Iranian people represent a textbook example of economic terrorism and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations charter.

The vice president made the remarks in a meeting of the council of heads of government whose countries are member to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

According to Fars news agency, Jahangiri held the international community accountable to take action against the U.S. imposition of “unjust” sanctions against the Iranian nation.

In addition, he said, “the U.S. bullying and unilateral sanctions” constitute a clear example of economic terrorism.

In relevant remarks in early October, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Washington’s unilateral policies have damaged international trade and prosperity, and called upon the world to undertake a serious measure against the U.S. destructive approach.

“We believe that the international community must confront the U.S. hostile and unilateralist approach by taking a firm decision and effective measures,” Rouhani said in an address to a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.

Rouhani emphasized that the world order was based on multilateralism and joint cooperation among all members of the international community, and that all countries were duty-bound to counter unilateralism in order to maintain global peace, security and stability.

The Iranian president said the U.S. has, in recent years, pursued unilateral approaches and jeopardized mutual and international agreements, including the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear program, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Unfortunately, as a result of the U.S. destructive measures, we are witnessing many problems in economic relations among countries, increasing poverty, insecurity and immigration as well as a decline in economic development in the world,” Rouhani said, warning that the continuation of such policies would lead to irreparable damage.

He stressed the importance of strengthening multilateral and regional economic cooperation in line with multilateralism in the international system.

