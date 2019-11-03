Trump reveals true face of American regime, says Larijani

TEHRAN – Recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about the United States’ oil interests in the Middle East and his lack of interest in regional peace show the true face of the American regime, says Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

“Fortunately, today the U.S. has a president who has made it easy to demonstrate the true face of the White House’s policies,” Larijani said on Sunday, ISNA reported.

He was making a reference to Trump’s remarks last week, when he said he hoped to secure a U.S. share of the Syrian oil revenues.

“We have taken it and secured it,” Trump said of Syria’s oil during remarks at the White House, after announcing the killing of Daesh’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We are leaving soldiers to secure the oil. And we may have to fight for the oil. It’s okay. Maybe somebody else wants the oil, in which case they have a hell of a fight. But there’s massive amounts of oil,” the U.S. president stated.

Larijani said explicit expression of the top secret policies of the White House is one of Trump’s characteristics.

“Such shameful remarks have been made by the head of a regime, which is constantly worried about human rights in countries that think independently,” he said.

Larijani to U.S. officials: Watch Trump’s big mouth

The parliament speaker also advised the U.S. officials to watch Trump’s big mouth, which reveals their inhumane and colonial policies to the world.

He said the U.S. does not care about the Iranian people as well. “It’s Iran’s oil that is important for the U.S.,” Larijani added.

In the last forty years, the U.S. has repeatedly failed to re-establish its dominance in Iran, he said, adding that the Iranian nation’s resistance, perseverance and deep understanding have thwarted U.S. plots.

The U.S. has been putting enormous pressure on Iran since it pulled out of the 2015 nuclear agreement in May 2018. It has attempted to drive Iran’s oil exports down to zero.

In the latest round of its anti-Iran sanctions, the United States said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on the Iranian construction sector.

The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had determined Iran’s construction sector was controlled directly or indirectly by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which Washington has named a foreign terrorist organization.

As a result, the sale of raw and semi-finished metals, graphite, coal, and software for integrating industrial purposes will be sanctionable if the materials are to be used in Iran’s construction sector, the department said in a fact sheet.

MH/PA