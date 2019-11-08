TEDPIX drops 1.4% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has fallen 4,328 points, or 1.4 percent, to 305,333 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), Tasnim news agency reported.

The report said that 12.35 billion securities worth 54.994 trillion rials (about $1.309 billion) were traded through 1.6 million deals at TSE during the past week.

As reported, the number and worth of securities experienced 74.4 percent and 78 percent rise, respectively, while the number of deals rose 58.7 percent.

