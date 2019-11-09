Khazaie appointed as secretary general of ICC Iran committee

TEHRAN – Mohammad Khazaie was appointed as the new secretary general of Iranian committee of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported on Saturday.

The former deputy economy minister was appointed by Head of ICCIMA Gholam-Hossein Shafeie to occupy the position previously taken by Mohammad-Mehdi Behkish.

Khazaie has extensive experience in international affairs and diplomacy. Senior advisor to the minister of economic affairs and finance, deputy minister of economic affairs and finance, head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance Of Iran, member of the Economic Relations Coordination Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, member of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), vice chairman of the Investment Committee at OFID, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations could be mentioned as some of his previous occupations.

