Overseas cultural centers to observe Iran Book Week

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural offices in Italy, Belarus, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uganda are scheduled to observe the 27th Iran Book Week, which will be held across the country from November 14 to 21, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Book fairs, reading workshops and meetings with writers and translators will be organized during the book week.

Ahmad Dehqan, the Iranian author of “Bearing 270 Degrees”, a novel about the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and M. Marelli, the translator of the Italian version of the book, will attend the book week in Italy.

An Urdu version of Iranian children’s book writer Mehdi Azar Yazdi’s popular series “Good Stories for Good Children”, translated by Abdulqayyum Bidar, will be unveiled during the book week in Pakistan.

The 27th edition of the Iran Book Week will be held with the motto of “The Good Mood of Reading”.

Photo: A poster for the 27th Iran Book Week.

