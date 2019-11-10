Electricity back on in quake-hit regions in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN – An official with Iran's Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) said the parts of the power grid damaged in earthquake-hit regions of East Azarbaijan Province in northwestern Iran are completely fixed and back on stream.

“Currently, all tents and emergency camps have also been provided with electricity, so there is no household without electricity in such areas,” the Energy Ministry’s news portal Paven quoted Gholamali Rakhshani-Mehr as saying.

According to the official, tents and emergency camps have been set up near the damaged houses mostly in rural areas.

As reported by Press TV, at least five people were killed and 330 others injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday.

The earthquake hit at around 2:00 a.m. local time in Iran's East Azarbaijan Province and there have been more than 50 aftershocks, Press TV said.

The quake had a shallow depth of only 8 kilometers according to the University of Tehran Seismological Center.

Initial reports said three small villages in the area were destroyed in the quake, according to Fars news agency.

Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has experienced many earthquakes in the past.

EF/MA