Tehran, Bern ink MOU on tourism co-op

TEHRAN – Iran and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand cooperation in the tourism sector, CHTN reported.

The MOU was signed on Saturday by the Iranian deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri, and Switzerland Tourism’s director of emerging markets and special projects, Federico Sommaruga, on the sidelines of a joint economic commission hosted by the European state.

The agreement lays the ground for enhancing and developing joint cooperation within the framework of mutual capabilities and facilities. It also determines a framework for cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual interests, which would also be in accordance with the international laws and treaties, the report said.

The two sides also pledged to encourage their own administrative bodies and entities to boost cooperation in the field of tourism.

As per the agreement, the Iranian and Swiss tourism authorities will inform each other of tourism days, relevant exhibitions, congresses and seminars.

Exchanging expertise on tourism facilities, institutions and infrastructure along with sharing information about legislations and other legal documents related to tourism statistics are amongst under pillars of the memorandum, the report added.

Last year, Sommaruga announced that his country seeks to attract more travelers from Iran though it is not a big source of tourism for Bern.

Switzerland pays attention to even its small travel markets. For instance, in 2017, Iranians made up only 0.5 present of travelers to Switzerland with some 16,000 visa applicants, the official noted, adding, “We have published a Persian-language brochure in which Swiss attractions, destinations and tours have been included.”

“We also work with five tourism agencies in Iran. Furthermore, we held a familiarizing tour for employees of certain Iranian agencies.”

Looking beyond the chocolate and cuckoo clocks, contemporary Switzerland, which is famed as the land of four languages, has many to offer its visitors in terms of historical monuments, natural landscape and ecotourism.

Iran, on the other hand, boasts hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 22 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

