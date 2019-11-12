Adaptation of “On the Street Where You Live” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Amin Miri will stage an adaptation of “On the Street Where You Live” from the Queen of Suspense, Mary Higgins Clark, at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater in late November.

The novel has been dramatized by Shahab Mehraban and Ali Saedi, and Miri has renamed the play “Murder in North 35 Degree Position”.

The novel is about a criminal defense attorney Emily Graham, who buys her ancestral home, a Victorian house in the seaside resort town of Spring Lake after her divorce. Her family sold the house a century back, after one of Emily’s forebears, Madeline Shapley, then a young girl, disappeared.

As the house is renovated and a pool dug, a skeleton is found and identified as Martha Lawrence, a young Spring Lake woman who vanished several years ago. Within her hand is a finger bone of Madeline Shapley. Determined to find the connection between the two murders, Emily becomes a threat to the killer, who chooses her as the next victim.

Amir Janani, Azadeh Moshashai, Hedyeh Azadeh, Amir-Reza Miraqa, Arash Dehqan and Dina Hashemi are the members of the cast for the play.

Prominent Iranian musician Fereidun Shahbazian and veteran voice actor Nasser Tahamasb will also collaborate with the troupe.

Photo: Iranian director Amin Miri in an undated photo. (Honaronline/Gata Zaitabari)

