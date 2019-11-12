“Sheep” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – A loose adaptation of ancient Greek tragedian Sophocles’ play “Ajax”, which has been renamed “Sheep”, had its first performance at Tehran’s Shano Theater Hall on Tuesday.

Empty Space, an Iranian theater troupe led by Iranian director Milad Karbasi, is performing the play.

“Ajax” is about the great Greek warrior, Ajax, who becomes furious when it is decided that Achilles’ armor would be handed over to Odysseus rather than him after the death of Achilles.

The decision has been made by Agamemnon and Menelaus, the two Greek commanders, so Ajax decides to kill them. Goddess Athena intervenes and mystifies the mind of Ajax and he believes the camp cattle to be the Greek warriors. He slaughters the cattle and this news goes to Odysseus, who tries to find out the truth.

Mahsa Azari, Omid Beigi, Parsa Joharifard, Puya Farahani, Zahra Kazazi, Neda Moradian and Negin Vakili are the members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until November 29.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Milad Karbasi’s play “Sheep”

ABU/MMS/YAW