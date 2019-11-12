Iran to honor books on warriors who fought against Daesh

TEHRAN – Iran plans to annually award books on the warriors who fought against the terrorist group Daesh, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The award has been named after Brigadier General Hossein Hamedani, a high-ranking military advisor with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was martyred in October 2015 during a mission in Syria.

The warriors who fought against Daesh are called “the defenders of the holy shrine” in Iran due to this fact that Damascus is home to the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA), daughter of Imam Ali (AS).

The first edition of the awards presentation will be held at the Art Bureau on November 18.

The Art Bureau, IRGC and the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, are the main organizers of the awards.

Photo: A poster for the first edition of the Martyr Hossein Hamedani Awards.

