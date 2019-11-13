Iran’s “Finding Farideh” among docs submitted for Oscars

TEHRAN – The Iranian film “Finding Farideh” is on the list of 159 documentary features submitted for the 92nd Academy Awards as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the submissions on Tuesday.

The film is competing with some box-office hits and festival favorites, including “American Dharma” by Errol Morris from the U.S., “The Cave” by Feras Fayyad from Syria, “Cold Case Hammarskjold” by Mads Brugger from Denmark and “Diego Maradona” by Asif Kapadia from the UK.

A shortlist of 15 films in this category will be announced on December 16.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, “Finding Farideh” is about a Netherland-based Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch couple forty years ago, and returns to Iran to search for her family.

Earlier in August, the film was also selected as Iran’s submission to the 92nd Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category.

Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar’s acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction” has been also submitted for consideration in the animated feature film category of the Oscars, competing with 32 other animations from across the world.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020 and the Oscars will be presented on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Photo: “Finding Farideh” co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai.

ABU/YAW