Garmsar hosts festival of nomadic lifestyle, crafts and arts

TEHRAN – Tribespeople from eleven Iranian provinces came together in Garmsar to showcase their nomadic lifestyle, handicrafts and arts in a festival, which was held in the central Iranian city on Thursday and Friday.

Tens of stalls and Siah-Chadors (“vast traditional black tents”) were set up for the event that also highlighted travel destinations, local cuisine and souvenirs, live workshops and performances amongst other programs.

Nature lovers sometimes opt to live with a tribal or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay, assisting them with day-to-day works in order to feel their lifestyle, routines, traditions, arts and culture.

Garmsar is located about 95 kilometers southeast of Tehran, lying on the edge of Dasht-e Kavir, Iran’s largest desert.

AFM/MG