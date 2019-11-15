Voice actor Reza Abdi dies at 88

TEHRAN – Voice actor Reza Abdi, who was mostly famous for playing roles in the popular radio comedy programs “Friday Morning with You” and “Iranian Friday”, died at a Tehran hospital on Thursday. He was at 88.

He was suffering from several diseases of old age, the state-run Iranian radio announced.

Abdi began his professional career as an actor in plays at theaters in Lalezar, which was considered as Iran’s Broadway during the 1950s and 1960s.

He started a career in radio after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He was mostly famous for playing Amiz Abdottama, a greedy businessman character in the popular radio program “Friday Morning with You”, which was aired for over two decades after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The program was no longer continued some years after the death of its director, Manuchehr Nozari, in 2005.

Abdi and his colleagues in the program launched “Iranian Friday”, another entertaining program in which he played the Amiz Abdottama character with the new name Abdol Business.

“Iranian Friday” also shut down after several years, after which Abdi did not appear in any other radio performances.

“I hope I can recover from the illness by God’s help and I can make listeners laugh again with ‘Iranian Friday’,” Abdi said in 2015 after the premiere of “Meeting with Reza Abdi”, a documentary that his colleagues made about him.

Abdi also played roles in director Mohammad Motavasselani’s 1985 comedy movie “Mirza Noruz’ Shoes”, Abolhassan Davudi’s 1990 drama “Magical Journey” and several other movies and TV series.

Photo: Voice actor Reza Abdi in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW