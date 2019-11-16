“The Dust and the Crown” to go on stage at Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – The Iranian puppetry troupe Yase Tamam led by director Zahra Sabri will stage “The Dust and the Crown” at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Thursday.

Giti Safarzad has written the play on the subjects of betrayal and lying based on English playwright William Shakespeare’s popular plays “Hamlet” and “Macbeth”.

Saeid Abak and Fahimeh Barutchi are collaborating in the play as puppeteers.

Earlier in September, “The Dust and the Crown” went on stage at the Festival Mondial des Theatres de Marionnettes (World Puppet Theater Festival) in the French town of Charleville-Mézières.

The play will remain on stage for about one month.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Zahra Sabri’s play “The Dust and the Crown”.

ABU/MMS/YAW