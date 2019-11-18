Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s “Muhammad” published in Spanish 

TEHRAN – A Spanish translation of Iranian writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s novel “Muhammad” has recently been published in Colombia.

The book has been translated into Spanish by Angelica Maria Rojas, the El Faro International Publishing House in the Colombian capital of Bogota has announced.

The novel was introduced at the venue of the publishing house on November 15.

In the novel, a Jew presents himself as a scientist, chosen by the Sanhedrin, the supreme council of Jews that controlled civil and religious law, to go to Saudi Arabia to kill the Prophet Muhammad (S) and to challenge his ideology.

“Muhammad” consists of 15 chapters and has been translated into Arabic, English, Turkish and Tajik.

Photo: Front cover of the Spanish version of Iranian writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s novel “Muhammad”.

RM/MMS/YAW