Foreign forces may be behind unrest in Iran: Russian Foreign Ministry

Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, said on Monday that the spreading protests in Iran may be fueled by foreign forces.

“The situation there is already difficult and tense, and, of course, the significant increase in gasoline prices has added fuel to the flame. Meanwhile, foreign forces are also working actively, so all [the factors] together [have contributed to the escalation].” Sputnik quoted him as saying.

Protests have been sparked in some cities against the government’s measure to partially cut petrol subsidies. In some cases the protests have turned violent with reports of clashes between security forces and certain elements vandalizing public property.

