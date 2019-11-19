Winners of Student Book of the Year Awards announced

TEHRAN – The winners of the 26th edition of the Student Book of the Year Awards in various categories were announced during a ceremony at the Faculty of Science of the University of Tehran on Tuesday.

In the medical section, “Midwifery Clinical Skill in Delivery Block” co-authored by Hayedeh Hursan and Farzaneh Golboni received the award.

In the philosophy section, Mohammad-Hadi Hajibeiglu was honored for translating Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard’s book “Johannes Climacus” into Persian.

The award in the art category went to “Islamic Calligraphy” by Valiollah Kavusi, while “Teahouse Painting” by Mohsen Kazemi received the award in the history section.

“An Entry in the National Iranian Epic” by Leila Varahram was selected as the book of the year in the literature section, while the award in the law section was presented to “Competition Law in the Structure of the National Competition Council” by Mina Hosseini.

In the humanities section, “New Approaches to Shia Hadith Studies” by Morteza Salman-nejad was picked as the book of the year.

Additionally, Ayatollah Seyyed Mostafa Mohaqeq Damad was honored as a bibliophile.

Mohaqeq Damad is a member of the National Library and Archives of Iran and the Academy of Sciences of Iran. He is also a law professor at different Iranian universities and seminaries.

Photo: A student accepts his award during the Student Book of the Year Awards ceremony at the Faculty of Science of the University of Tehran on November 19, 2019. (ISNA/Erfan Khoshkhu)

