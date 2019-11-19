Innocent detainees to be released soon: Judiciary

TEHRAN – The spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary says the innocent individuals who were arrested in the recent protests will be released soon.

The judicial, security and law enforcement units are expected to immediately determine whether the detainees have committed crimes and to release those who are innocent and have not committed arson or property damage, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili told a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Tasnim reported.

“This was put on the agenda from the very beginning,” Esmaeili said. “With this measure, the concern of some families will be alleviated.”

He also said foreign elements have been proven to be involved in the protests following the gasoline price rise, IRNA reported.

Among those under arrest, there were elements affiliated to the anti-Revolution groups who seek to sow discord among the people, Esmaeili told reporters.

The spokesman said that thugs were among the detainees.

Recent protests against the government's gas price rise led to chaos through attacks on public and private properties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Esmaeili talked about the latest situation of Ruhollah Zam, head of the news website Amad News, saying he is under investigation and some useful documents have been obtained.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced last month that it had arrested Zam.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories and called for violence with the aim of overthrowing the Islamic Republic system.

