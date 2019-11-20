3 platforms of South Pars to be installed by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN- Three platforms of South Pars gas field (Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf) are planned to be installed at their designated offshore places by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), Shana reported.

As reported, three platforms of the giant filed have been installed since the beginning of the current year, and by installing the three other platforms in the Persian Gulf the offshore development of the joint field will be completed (except for phase 11).

The six platforms add 85 million cubic meters of gas to the output of South Pars.

In mid-September, managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the gas field, had said that all the remaining platforms of the field will be installed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

The development of South Pars field started 22 years ago and 29 different phases were defined for the project along with a separate oil block.

"After the full development of the South Pars joint field, we should consider maintaining production based on the prospect of supplying 75 percent of the country's gas consumption for 25 years,” Meshkinfam said.

According to the official, although there has been no noticeable decrease in the field’s recovery factor so far, but it is anticipated that it will decrease within the next three to four years.

"Focusing on the blocks [like Belal gas field] around the South Pars field is one of the long-term solutions for maintaining the field’s recovery factor,” he said.

He went on mentioning the share of Iran in the joint gas field, saying that “Geographically, one-third of the South Pars field is in Iran's possession, while today Iran’s gas production from this joint field is equal to Qatar. In fact, having just one-third of the field, we are producing an equal amount of gas with Qatar; in other words, we can say that our production is more than the Arab country.”

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

MA/MA