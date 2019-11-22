Persepolis suffer fourth defeat in 11 matches: IPL

TEHRAN - Persepolis's crisis worsened Friday with a 1-0 loss against Naft Masjed Soleyman, the titleholders’ fourth defeat in 11 Iran Professional League (IPL) games.

Persepolis, who have won IPL titles in the last three seasons, performed a poor display against visiting Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Naft could have scored several goals before the 76th minute that Alireza Alizadeh headed past Alireza Beiranvand.

Gabriel Calderon’s men put Naft Masjed Soleyman under pressure but failed to take advantage of their chances.

At the end of the match, the Persepolis fans protested the Argentine coach asking him to leave the team as soon as possible.

Persepolis sit third with 19 points, four points adrift of IPL leaders Shahr Khodro.

The Reds have previously lost to Tractor, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro.