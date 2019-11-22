Gunther Uecker’s “Tribute to Hafez” opens in Rasht 

TEHRAN – After four showings in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan and Kerman, German sculptor and op artist Gunther Uecker’s exhibition “Tribute to Hafez” has moved to Rasht in the northern province of Gilan for another showcase.

The exhibit, which opened at the Rasht Central Hall on Thursday, will be running for one month, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Thursday.

The collection has been inspired by ghazals of Persian poet Hafez. Uecker has created a collection of graphical works in which the ghazals are transformed into colors and the sound of the poems into written images.

This method to translate spoken language into pictorial expressions has characterized the artist’s oeuvre since the 1970s.

In 2016, Uecker first displayed his collection in Shiraz where the Mausoleum of Hafez lies. The Imam Ali (AS) Religious Arts Museum in Tehran, Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Art and Kerman Museum of Contemporary Art hosted the exhibition afterwards.

The 88-year-old Uecker is a member of the ZERO movement, best known for his signature use of nails arranged into tactile, sculptural paintings.

Uecker’s oeuvre includes paintings, art objects and installations as well as stage designs and films. He is mainly interested in the Eastern European avant-garde of the 1920s and 1930s, but he is likewise fascinated by Asian cultures and their ideas.

His works can be seen in collections and at large fairs in both the West and the East. Uecker’s artistic creativity reached a climax in 2000 with the prayer room he designed for the rebuilt Reichstag building in Berlin.

Photo: Art aficionados visit “Tribute to Hafez”, an exhibition of paintings by German op artist Gunther Uecker, at the Rasht Central Hall on November 21, 2019. (IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadi)

