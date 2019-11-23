Basij brigade holds “power and security” exercises

The Sahebolzaman Basij brigade held a maneuver under the name of “power and security” on Friday morning. It was held at Vali-Asr garrison at the presence of General Ali Fadavi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The drill was staged as thugs and rioters used the people’s recent protests against hike in gasoline prices as an excuse to attack security forces, doing arson attacks and creating insecurity in certain places.