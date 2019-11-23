Docs from Balkan to screen at Iranian festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of seven documentaries from the Balkan filmmakers is scheduled to be screened at the 13th Cinéma Vérité in Tehran during December.

The films will be reviewed in the Perspective section, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The lineup includes “My Father the Spy”, a co-production of Lithuania, Germany and the U.S. by Gints Grube, Jaak Kilmi, “Wild Berries”, a co-production of Romania, Hungary and Portugal by Marianna Vas and Hedda Bednarszky, and “Immortal”, a co-production between Estonia and Latvia by Ksenija Okhapkina.

“Home Games” by Alisa Kovalenko from Ukraine, “Regeneration” by Emir Kapetanovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and “The Sun Sets in the East” by Alexander Belinski and Agne Dovydaityte from Lithuania are also included.

A documentary by Croatian filmmaker Neven Hitrec will also be screened in this section.

The Balkans are usually characterized as comprising Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia, with all or part of each of those countries located within the peninsula.

Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival, will be held from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A scene from “Wild Berries” by Marianna Vas and Hedda Bednarszky.

RM/MMS/YAW

