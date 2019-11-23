Baku biennial displays works by Iranian artist Hamid Aminifar

TEHRAN – A collection of calligraphic paintings by Iranian artist Hamid Aminifar is on display during the 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art Aluminum in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, Turkish daily Yeniçag has announced.

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery director Galib Gasimov and a group of Iranian and Azerbaijani cultural figures and art lovers attended the opening ceremony of Aminifar’s exhibition at Gallery 1969 on Thursday.

Gasimov said that Aminifar has showcased his artworks at numerous exhibitions across the world, but this is the first time he is displaying his works in Azerbaijan.

The collection features verses of the Holy Quran and Persian poetry.

In his brief speech, Aminifar expressed his thanks to the organizers for making the arrangements for the exhibit.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, the biennial opened at the Baku Museum Center on November 20 and will run for six days.

Over 40 foreign artists from 17 countries are participating in the event, which aims to create interaction between artists, curators and art experts from around the world.

The biennial’s exhibitions are also being organized at the Shirvanshah’s Palace, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Center and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.

Photo: An art aficionado visits an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Iranian artist Hamid Aminifar at Gallery 1969 in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 21, 2019. (Yeniçag)

