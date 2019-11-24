Omani ambassador bids farewell to Zarif

TEHRAN – Omani Ambassador Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani met on Sunday with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as his diplomatic mission to Iran comes to an end.

Separately, Zoltan Varga-Haszonitsin, the new Hungarian ambassador to Tehran, also met on Sunday with Zarif and submitted a copy of his credentials to him.

On November 12, the Omani envoy said his country’s officials seek expansion of economic ties with Iran, the Mehr news agency reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian businessmen and entrepreneurs in Ardabil province.

“It is vital for delegations from both countries to attend Iran-Oman joint economic meetings to prepare the ground for development of mutual economic relations,” the Omani ambassador said.

Iran and Oman enjoy close ties. Oman acted as an intermediary between Iran and the United States under President Barack Obama, which finally led to the conclusion of the nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, but later was discarded by Donald Trump.

