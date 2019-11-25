Tehran museum displays works by Kamalolmolk followers 

TEHRAN – An exhibition displaying paintings by a group of Iranian artists who are considered to be the followers of the school of Kamalolmolk, a court painter during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah (1821-1900), is underway at the Iranian Art Museum Garden.

Paintings by Jafar Petgar, Abbas Katuzian, Hossein Hamedani, Misha Shahbazian, Mohsen Soheili, Ebrahim Faraji and Manuchehr Niazi have been put on display at the exhibit named “Art of the 1960s”.

The showcase opened on Friday and will be running until Thursday at the museum located on Dr. Hesabi St., Fayyazi St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

Photo: An art aficionado visits an exhibition of paintings by Iranian artists at the Iranian Art Museum Garden on November 24, 2019. (Honaronline)

RM/MMS/YAW