Rouhani introduces bill on ‘conflict of interests’ to Majlis

TEHRAN – President Hassan Ruohani introduced on Tuesday a new bill on “how to manage conflict of interests” to the parliament.

The bill is concerned with “how to manage conflict of interests in fulfilling legal missions and rendering public service”.

It was initially ratified in the cabinet of ministers a couple of weeks ago.

The bill is supposed to go under study and legal process in the Majlis.

One of the public rights’ articles entails all officials and public sector’s staff to observe public interests while they are fulfilling their legislative, judicial and executive authorities in rendering public services.

Based on the abovementioned article, any discriminative, prejudice and fanatical behaviors in fulfilling legal missions and rendering public service are forbidden.



