Joint Commission of JCPOA to meet on December 6: EU

The European Union issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on December 6.

“The Joint Commission will be chaired by European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran,” the statement said.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, tweeted on Tuesday, “The next meeting of Joint Commission on #JCPOA will take place in Vienna on 6 December. Another round of difficult discussions can be expected in the light of the deteriorating situation around #NuclearDeal.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran.

Iran has started to gradually reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal in response to the U.S. and within the framework of the JCPOA.

So far, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has taken four steps to cut back commitments in accordance to paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which “allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.”

Iran has repeatedly said if the European parties to the nuclear deal shield its economy from the U.S. sanctions it will reverse its decisions.

Under the nuclear agreement, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the termination of economic and financial sanctions.

