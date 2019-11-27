Some 2,000 old trees identified so far in Iran

TEHRAN – Some 2,000 old trees have so far been identified across Iran, which are deemed as reliable sources for proving history of the ancient land in terms of climate change, environment and geology.

“So far, 1,938 old trees have been identified in Iran, although estimates suggest that the number of older trees in Iran is probably higher,” IRNA quoted natural heritage researcher Mostafa Khoshnevis as saying on Tuesday.

“Of the figure, some 1,000 trees age between 300 to 3,000 years.”

Older trees can contribute to historiography and ecology studies of the region because as you know the number of tree rings indicate its age, he said.

The width of each circle indicates what its correspondent year had been concerning prolonged shortages in the water supply, [whether atmospheric, surface water or ground water], he explained.

Thick and thin circles respectively imply on a wet or a drought year. As a result, the periods of drought and abundance can be studied from a historical point of view.

A 4000-year-old cypress in Abarkouh is known as the oldest living being in the country and it is also a symbol of life and elegance in the region, and one of the most exotic wonders of the world. After thousands of years it is still green and healthy.

