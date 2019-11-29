“Philadelphia, Here I Come!” on stage in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Elham Sehat staged Irish writer Brian Friel’s play “Philadelphia, Here I Come!” at Sepand Theater in Tehran on Thursday.

Saman Arastu, Susan Parvar, Mojtaba Rajabi, Masud Salari, and Pedram Azizi are among the main members of the cast.

Fed up with the dreary round of life in the Irish county of Ballybeg with his uncommunicative father and the humiliating job in his father’s grocery shop, and with the total absence of any prospect of opportunity in his life at home, Gareth O’Donnell has accepted his aunt’s invitation to come to Philadelphia. Now, on the eve of his departure, he is not happy to be leaving Ballybeg.

The play will be on stage until December 31 at the theater.

Photo: A poster for the Iranian performance of Irish writer Brian Friel’s play “Philadelphia, Here I Come!” by Iranian director Elham Sehat.

