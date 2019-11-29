TEHRAN – Iranian football club Persepolis and Brazilian striker Junior Brandao have decided to go their separate ways.

Persepolis cancel Brazilian forward Brandao’s contract

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Persepolis and Brazilian striker Junior Brandao have decided to go their separate ways.

Persepolis said the decision had been "taken due to performances not being at the level required".

Brandao joined Persepolis from Ludogorets on loan in August but failed to score just a goal in five matches.

Persepolis GM Mohammadhassan Ansarifard announced that they have paid the Brazilian $102,000 to cancel the remainder of his contract, which ran until the end of the season.

“I am going to leave Iran but will return to the country once again to prove my abilities. I am definitely heartbroken since some people accused me of not knowing anything about football,” the Brazilian forward said.

“I will leave Iran with good memories but I will return to the country to show my potentials,” Brandao added.