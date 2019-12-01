Larijani says U.S. must stop the wrong maximum pressure policy

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that maximum pressure is a “wrong policy” and the United States must stop it.

“There has always been political will to solve issues and there is no dead end… The issue is that policy of maximum pressure is wrong and must be changed. We have not closed the door, however, the United States must come to the understanding that this policy is not right,” he said in a press conference.

He noted that current U.S. officials should be “wise” enough to learn from past experiences.

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

Many analysts and think tanks believe that the maximum pressure policy has failed to achieve concrete results.

‘Iran to respond if Europeans use snapback mechanism’

Larijani also said that Iran will respond if the Europeans use the snapback mechanism that returns UN sanctions against Iran.

“If the European states use the mechanism, Iran will also revise some of its commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Paris is seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to UN sanctions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that Le Drian’s remarks were “irresponsible”.

Larijani says he has no intention to run for president

Larijani also said that he has no intention to run for the presidential post in the 2021 elections.

He also said that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 21, 2020 with the approval of the Guardian Council.

‘Coordination council of senior official is temporary’

Larijani also said the coordination council comprised of the heads of the three branches of government is “provisional” and refuted claims that it intends to approve legislations or replace the parliament.

He said the coordination council was formed in a special situation, a reference to the abrogation of the nuclear deal and return of sanctions by the U.S. which resulted in an economic shock, especially in the devaluation of national currency.

“For example, the foreign currency crisis had to be contained and mechanisms should have been considered,” Larijani stated. “But this issue (coordination council) is provisional and it never wants to replace Majlis and must never be so.”

‘We consider Iraq as our natural ally’

The top lawmaker also said Iran is not worried about the situation in Iraq, noting dignified figures like Ayatollah Ali Sistani are fully aware of the situation in Iraq and can manage the situation.

“There are proficient political and religious figures like Ayatollah Sistani in Iraq who can resolve problems and there is no need for help,” remarked Larijani who was born in the shrine city of Najaf.

He said Iran was anxious about the situation in Iraq when Daesh made rapid advances in the country in 2014 and Iran helped Iraqi forces in defeating them.

On whether developments in Iraq have any effect on Iran, he said, “Generally, we see Iraq as our natural ally.”

