Iranian envoy takes new important responsibility in IAEA special conference

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna was on Monday selected as the vice president of the special conference tasked to nominate director general for the IAEA.

Kazzem Qaribabadi was appointed for the new position as the representative of South Asia and the Middle East group in the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In the meantime, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy to the IAEA, wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that Rafael Mariano Grossi took office as the IAEA director-general for three years.



